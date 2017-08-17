Get our newsletter!
This page may be updated several times a day.
 

Volcanoes Today, 18 Aug 2017: Klyuchevskoy volcano, Shiveluch, Dukono, Reventador, Piton de la Fournaise, Sakurajima, Sabancaya, Ulawun

Friday Aug 18, 2017 19:00 PM |
Satellite image of Klyuchevskoy volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Klyuchevskoy volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Sakurajima volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Sakurajima volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 17 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 17 Aug 2017
View of the eruption site at Piton de la Fournaise this afternoon
View of the eruption site at Piton de la Fournaise this afternoon
Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS CONTINUING OBS VA DTG:18/1720Z
...18 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS CONTINUING OBS VA DTG:18/0520Z

Shiveluch (Kamchatka): (18 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA IS NOT IDENTIFIABLE ON SATELLITE IMAGERY.

Sakurajima (Kyushu, Japan): (18 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: ERUPTED AT 20170818/0111Z FL070 EXTD SE OBS VA DTG:18/0110Z

Ulawun (New Britain, Papua New Guinea): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSION TO FL090 EXT W LAST OBS 17/2210Z.
...17 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS TO FL090 EXT W OBS VA DTG:17/2230Z

Dukono (Halmahera): (17 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: CONTINUOUS VA EMISSIONS TO FL070 EXTD W OBS VA DTG:17/2315Z

San Cristobal (Nicaragua): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Washington (VAAC) issued the following report:

Reventador (Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Washington (VAAC) issued the following report: ONGOING EMS

Sabancaya (Peru): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Buenos Aires (VAAC) issued the following report: SPORADIC WEAK PUFF EMISSIONS
...18 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Buenos Aires (VAAC) issued the following report: INTERMITTENT EMISSIONS

Piton de la Fournaise (La Réunion): The eruption continues with little changes over the past weeks and remains dominantly effusive: lava continues to erupt from the 14 July fissure feeding a growing lava field.
After a quieter period, occasional spattering and strombolian explosions have been again visible from the main vent where a new cinder cone has been built.
... [read more]
