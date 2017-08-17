Volcanoes Today, 18 Aug 2017: Klyuchevskoy volcano, Shiveluch, Dukono, Reventador, Piton de la Fournaise, Sakurajima, Sabancaya, Ulawun
Friday Aug 18, 2017 19:00 PM |
Satellite image of Klyuchevskoy volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Sakurajima volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 18 Aug 2017
Satellite image of Ulawun volcano on 17 Aug 2017
Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS CONTINUING OBS VA DTG:18/1720Z
View of the eruption site at Piton de la Fournaise this afternoon
...18 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS CONTINUING OBS VA DTG:18/0520Z
Shiveluch (Kamchatka): (18 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA IS NOT IDENTIFIABLE ON SATELLITE IMAGERY.
Sakurajima (Kyushu, Japan): (18 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: ERUPTED AT 20170818/0111Z FL070 EXTD SE OBS VA DTG:18/0110Z
Ulawun (New Britain, Papua New Guinea): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSION TO FL090 EXT W LAST OBS 17/2210Z.
...17 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS TO FL090 EXT W OBS VA DTG:17/2230Z
Dukono (Halmahera): (17 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: CONTINUOUS VA EMISSIONS TO FL070 EXTD W OBS VA DTG:17/2315Z
San Cristobal (Nicaragua): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Washington (VAAC) issued the following report:
Reventador (Ecuador): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Washington (VAAC) issued the following report: ONGOING EMS
Sabancaya (Peru): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Buenos Aires (VAAC) issued the following report: SPORADIC WEAK PUFF EMISSIONS
...18 Aug:
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Buenos Aires (VAAC) issued the following report: INTERMITTENT EMISSIONS
Piton de la Fournaise (La Réunion): The eruption continues with little changes over the past weeks and remains dominantly effusive: lava continues to erupt from the 14 July fissure feeding a growing lava field.
After a quieter period, occasional spattering and strombolian explosions have been again visible from the main vent where a new cinder cone has been built.
... [read more]
Previous news
Volcanic activity worldwide 17 Aug 2017: Klyuchevskoy volcano, Shiveluch, Dukono, Reventador, Sangay...
Thursday, Aug 17, 2017
Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA EMISSIONS CONTINUING OBS VA DTG:17/1120Z ... [more]
Volcanic activity worldwide 16 Aug 2017: Klyuchevskoy volcano, Shiveluch, Dukono, Reventador, Sangay...
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017
Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): (16 Aug) Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: ERUPTION AT 20170816/0535Z FL230 EXTD NW REPORTED OBS VA DTG:16/0520Z ... [more]
Volcanic activity worldwide 15 Aug 2017: Klyuchevskoy volcano, Shiveluch, Ibu, Dukono, Reventador, S...
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017
Klyuchevskoy (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: POSS ERUPTION OBS AT 20170815/1500Z FL200 EXTD N OBS VA DTG:15/1530Z ... [more]
Monday, Aug 14, 2017
Dukono (Halmahera): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Darwin (VAAC) issued the following report: CONTINUOUS VA EMISSIONS LAST OBS TO FL070 EXTD NW 14/0000Z. ... [more]
Volcanic activity worldwide 13 Aug 2017: Karymsky volcano, Dukono, Kerinci, Reventador, Sangay, Saku...
Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
Karymsky (Kamchatka): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: VA CONTINUOUSLY OBS ON SATELLITE IMAGERY OBS VA DTG:13/0820Z ... [more]